Security beefed up at Krishna ghats, CCTV vigilance, no entry after 6 pm  

The police have increased security at Punnami ghat, Durga ghat and Krishnaveni ghat in Vijayawada.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:58 AM

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The police have strengthened security to avoid occurrence of such incidents in future after a woman was sexually assaulted by two unidentified men after attacking her fiance at Seethanagaram Pushkar ghat in Tadepalli on Saturday night. On Wednesday, Tadepalli civic body  and the police set up banners at various places along the stretch stating that all the Pushkar ghats are being monitored through CCTVs and visiting the ghats after 6 pm is banned. 

The stretch from Prakasam Barrage to Railway Barrage underpass towards Mahanadu Road is infamous. Anti-social elements smoke ganja and consume liquor  here  and people are scared to cross the stretch at night. There were  many incidents of miscreants attacking for money. “Though there are high-mast lights installed at all the three ghats on Seethanagaram stretch, they are of no use. The officials should increase patrolling at all isolated places,” Adi Narayana, a resident of Mahanadu Road, said.

He recalled he was once attacked by a miscreant, while he was on his way home from work. “He demanded money failing which he threatened to slit my wrist with a small blade. After that incident, I told my family members to take another road during night-time to avoid such incidents,” he added.“We are collecting all details of persons who visit the ghats from locals and fishermen. Installing CCTVs will be completed in a couple of days and a dedicated team will be appointed to monitor the activities 24x7,” Tadepalli CI Ankammarao said. The police have increased security at Punnami ghat, Durga ghat and Krishnaveni ghat in Vijayawada.

