Entrance exam for merit students by Sarat Chandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sarat Chandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada is conducting an entrance exam to provide free Degree with IAS and Inter with IAS plus CLAT for meritorious students across the country. Managing director Sarat Chandra said the academy has produced 27 rankers across various UPSC exams and has got students from 16 States. In order to help the meritorious students who are economically backward, the academy is conducting a test on June 27 from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Those students who are finishing Class 10 this year can apply for Inter with IAS plus CLAT (5 years course) and those finishing Inter can apply for Degree with IAS (3 Years course). Those who finished graduation can apply for UPSC Civil Services (IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS…) and IFoS. Top 10 students will get free training.

The students can register on the website saratchandraias.com on or before June 26 and there is no registration fee. Interviews may be conducted after the exam to select meritorious candidates. Several IAS and IPS officers are helping in designing the exam. The syllabus is Classes 7 to 10 social studies and current affairs of last two months.He said that Sarat Chandra Junior college will start offline classes once the State government takes a decision on this aspect.