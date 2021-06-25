STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Entrance exam for merit students by Sarat Chandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada

The students can register on the website saratchandraias.com on or before June 26 and there is no registration fee.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sarat Chandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada is conducting an entrance exam to provide free Degree with IAS and Inter with IAS plus CLAT for meritorious students across the country. Managing director Sarat Chandra said the academy has produced 27 rankers across various UPSC exams and has got students from 16 States. In order to help the meritorious students who are economically backward, the academy is conducting a test on June 27 from 10 am to 11:30 am. 

Those students who are finishing Class 10 this year can apply for Inter with IAS plus CLAT (5 years course) and those finishing Inter can apply for Degree with IAS (3 Years course). Those who finished graduation can apply for UPSC Civil Services (IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS…) and IFoS. Top 10 students will get free training. 

The students can register on the website saratchandraias.com on or before June 26 and there is no registration fee. Interviews may be conducted after the exam to select meritorious candidates. Several IAS and IPS officers are helping in designing the exam. The syllabus is Classes 7 to 10 social studies and current affairs of last two months.He said that Sarat Chandra Junior college will start offline classes once the State government takes a decision on this aspect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp