Special drive to make women aware of Disha App: DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP D Gautam Sawang has directed officials to conduct a special drive to sensitise women about Disha initiatives to protect them from crimes against women. In a videoconference from his office at Mangalagiri on Thursday, Sawang said the department should coordinate with revenue, medical and health, women and child welfare department, village/ward volunteers to sensitise the women about Disha mobile App and its usage. First and foremost, every woman and girl should download the Disha mobile App and ensure to use it frequently, Sawang said.

The women police, ward volunteers and village volunteers in the village secretariats were directed to go door-to-door and download the Disha App on every woman’s mobile phone and make them aware of its usage. In addition, special awareness seminars should be conducted in schools and educational institutions so as to make the girl students fully aware of how to use the App in case of emergencies, he said. Sawang said that as part of the protection of women, orders have been issued to register cases based on information received through Spandana, AP Police Seva App, Disha App, Cyber Mitra and WhatsApp.

During the course of the meeting, Sawang also instructed the police officers to continue the special drive in the districts where crimes against women and children are most prevalent. During the week-long special drive, Mahila Mitra and Mahila Police will conduct vulnerability mapping and surveillance of crime-prone areas in the State and take measures to ensure full protection for women, the DGP said.