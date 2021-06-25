Vignan Deemed University announces VSAT-2021 phase-1 results

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan Deemed University on Wednesday announced the results of phase-1 of VSAT-2021. Ch Vishnu Vivek (Rajamahendravaram secured the first rank in the exam. Vice-Chancellor MYS Prasad said 20 per cent more students attended VSAT this year when compared with 2020. The phase-1 entrance exam was online this year. Not only from Andhra Pradesh, but students from various States across the country, including Telangana also appeared for the test.

Seventy-five per cent scholarship will be offered to the top 50 rankers of VSAT, 50 per cent scholarship for 51 to 100 rankers, 25 per cent scholarship for 101 to 200 rankers and 10 per cent scholarship for 201 to 2000 rankers for four years till completion of their course, he said. The VSAT phase-2, which began on Wednesday, will continue till July 25.