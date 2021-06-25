VMC chief warns of action against corrupt staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed town planning department officials to restrict illegal constructions in initial stages and carry out a special drive to inspect unauthorised apartments, buildings and their plans. Addressing a review meeting in his chamber here on Thursday, the civic body chief has warned strict action will be taken ag aginst corrupt employees. Steps should be taken by the officials to clear the grievances filed by the public through Pura Seva and building permissions online without delay, Venkatesh said.

The civic body chief also appealed to the public not to approach the middlemen to get their building approvals. In case of any issues, the public can dial 0866-2421058 and Whatsapp No. 81819-60909, the VMC commissioner informed. After careful examination of the facts and circumstances, Venkatesh has surrendered the services of Assistant City Planner (ACP) of Circle-I to the Director of Town and Country Planning with immediate effect for failing to restrict the unauthorised constructions under his jurisdiction. Additional Commissioner J Aruna and other officials were also present.