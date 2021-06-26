Man stabbed to death at Durga Agraharam in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death by three persons in broad daylight at Durga Agraharam under Suryaraopet police station limits on Friday afternoon. One of the accused persons was detained by the police for questioning, while the remaining two are absconding, the police said. According to Suryaraopet CI NV Suryanarayana, the deceased was identified as P Rama Rao and the incident occurred around 11 am in the morning on Durga Agraharam main road.

The three accused indentified as Kukkala Ravi, Kukkala Hemanth Kumar and Shaik Kareem Jaan and the deceased Rama Rao are residents of Kandrika and have been friends for more than five years. Dispute over an relationship with a woman is believed to be the reason behind the murder.

The police said Kukkala Ravi’s friend reportedly had an affair with deceased Rama Rao’s cousin. When the he learnt about it, Rao warned Ravi’s friend and also forced Ravi to break off the relationship but in vain. Rao developed a grudge on Ravi’s friend for not paying heed to his advices and repeated warnings.

“All the four had an argument two days ago over the issue. When the deceased reportedly called up Ravi and threatened to kill him, Ravi along with two others attacked him in a fit of rage with knives and ended up killing him in broad daylight,” inspector Suryanarayana.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to Vijayawada GGH for post-mortem. The police have booked a case and investigation is on. One of the accused was taken into custody and a manhunt is on to nab the two absconding persons.