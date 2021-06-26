STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Man stabbed to death at Durga Agraharam in Vijayawada

One accused is arrested, remaining two are absconding: City police 

Published: 26th June 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death by three persons in broad daylight at Durga Agraharam under Suryaraopet police station limits on Friday afternoon. One of the accused persons was detained by the police for questioning, while the remaining two are absconding, the police said. According to Suryaraopet CI NV Suryanarayana, the deceased was identified as P Rama Rao and the incident occurred around 11 am in the morning on Durga Agraharam main road. 

The three accused indentified as Kukkala Ravi, Kukkala Hemanth Kumar and Shaik Kareem Jaan and the deceased Rama Rao are residents of Kandrika and have been friends for more than five years. Dispute over an relationship with a woman is believed to be the reason behind the murder. 

The police said Kukkala Ravi’s friend reportedly had an affair with deceased Rama Rao’s cousin. When the he learnt about it, Rao warned Ravi’s friend and also forced Ravi to break off the relationship but in vain. Rao developed a grudge on Ravi’s friend for not paying heed to his advices and repeated warnings. 
“All the four had an argument two days ago over the issue. When the deceased reportedly called up Ravi and threatened to kill him, Ravi along with two others attacked him in a fit of rage with knives and ended up killing him in broad daylight,” inspector Suryanarayana. 

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to Vijayawada GGH for post-mortem. The police have booked a case and investigation is on. One of the accused was taken into custody and a manhunt is on to nab the two absconding persons. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada crime
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp