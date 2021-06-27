STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Governor calls for holistic education to prepare children for everyday challenges

Chattisgarh Governor Anasuiya Uikey also participated.

Published: 27th June 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said holistic development through education from the early stage of a child’s life has become more important today, especially in the midst of the crisis we are facing. He said that as predicted by learned thinkers and philosophers, the world that would emerge from the ruins of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic would be a completely different, quite unlike the world we have seen or experienced before.

The Governor participated as chief guest at the ‘International Educatione-Conference’ on the theme of ‘Holistic Education for Excellence in Life’ organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya on Saturday. Delivering the inaugural address at the two-day conference held in virtual mode, the Governor said through holistic development, children will be equipped with intellectual, mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual capabilities to face the demands and challenges of everyday life and real-world education helps every child find his or her unique place in the world in alignment with their innate values.

The present situation is leading to higher levels of stress, anxiety and uncertainty among the children as they are living in constrained environments and the parents are worried about their future, he said. Chattisgarh Governor Anasuiya Uikey also participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswabhusan Harichandan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp