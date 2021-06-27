Governor calls for holistic education to prepare children for everyday challenges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said holistic development through education from the early stage of a child’s life has become more important today, especially in the midst of the crisis we are facing. He said that as predicted by learned thinkers and philosophers, the world that would emerge from the ruins of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic would be a completely different, quite unlike the world we have seen or experienced before.

The Governor participated as chief guest at the ‘International Educatione-Conference’ on the theme of ‘Holistic Education for Excellence in Life’ organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya on Saturday. Delivering the inaugural address at the two-day conference held in virtual mode, the Governor said through holistic development, children will be equipped with intellectual, mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual capabilities to face the demands and challenges of everyday life and real-world education helps every child find his or her unique place in the world in alignment with their innate values.

The present situation is leading to higher levels of stress, anxiety and uncertainty among the children as they are living in constrained environments and the parents are worried about their future, he said. Chattisgarh Governor Anasuiya Uikey also participated.