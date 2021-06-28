STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
48,000 houses to be grounded from July 1

A team of officials led by Collector J Nivas inspected the model layouts at Vanukuru and Nunna on Sunday. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna District Administration is gearing up to ground around 48,000 houses for those eligible under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu (Houses for Poor) on July 1, 3 and 4. A team of officials led by Collector J Nivas inspected the model layouts at Vanukuru and Nunna on Sunday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said, around 3,700 eligible people will be allocated housing facilities under the scheme at modern layouts in Vanukuru, Penamaluru Mandal and Nunna in Vijayawada Rural Mandal. After inspecting the layouts, Nivas has directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps for completing the levelling works and to improve basic amenities at the earliest.

In the district, 1,67,541 houses were sanctioned in 11,016 lay-outs in the first phase and of these houses, 31,660 have been grounded. In the current mega house grounding mela, more than 48,000 houses will be grounded. Vijayawada Rural Tahsildar B Sai Srinivas Naik and MPDO Jujjwarpu Sunita explained to the Collector that 10,000 house sites have been distributed to those eligible in Vijayawada Urban and about 250 acres have been acquired for this purpose.

When it comes to villages under  Vijayawada Rural such as Nunna, Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu, Enikepadu, Nidamanuru and Gudavalli in Vijayawada rural area, house sites were distributed to 6,300 people and 2,236 people in Vijayawada Urban, they informed.

31K houses grounded in phase-1
1,67,541 houses were sanctioned in 11,016 lay-outs in the first phase and of these houses, 31,660 have been grounded

