Gollapudi gets a facelift ahead of CM Jagan's visit to promote Disha SOS app

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit to attend an event to create awareness on Disha mobile application among girls and women at Gollapudi on Tuesday, the village has received a facelift on war footing.The CM’s scheduled visit to the village has resulted in a transformation in just two days. The repair works in the village started from Bhavanipuram on Sunday evening. More than 100 workers were found cleaning roads and clearing piled up garbage on both the sides of the national highway.

Gollapudi has become a spick-and-span village after works and villagers are excited about the CM’s visit. “Roads are being repaired, dust-filled roads were cleaned and the village got a new look it never had before. The roads have become smooth with all the ditches and humps cleared,” D Ramana Reddy, a resident of Gollapudi told TNIE.

The piled up garbage dumped on roadsides near Andhra Hospitals and mud, which caused many road accidents at the curves are gone. “Thanks to the Chief Minister’s visit, officials are working day and night to give a transformed look to the village,” said another resident Kiran Kumar.