Krishna river to get three floating steel pontoons: Andhra tourism body

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at improving tourism, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) on Monday has entered into an agreement with Inland Waterways Authority of India to set up floating steel pontoons on River Krishna at Bhavani Island and Berm Park respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, APTDA managing director S Satyanarayana said that floating pontoons will be used to promote tourism activities like floating restaurants, hosting cultural events and conducting minor cargo activities.

The floating steel pontoons will be placed at Bhavani Island and BermPark in Vijayawada.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India officials visited Bhavani Island and Berm park on Sunday.