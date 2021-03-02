Police dept to conduct short film contest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The police department is conducting a short film competition to mark the International Women’s Day on March 8. The competition is being conducted in two categories, one for students and another for public. Theme for the competition is ‘women’s safety’.

Those interested to participate should make short films of 1-3 minutes duration on the topic and submit the same to dpticell@gmail.com. First place will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000, second prize carries a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and the third prize will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000.