2 women held with 15 kg ganja

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jaggayapeta police on Tuesday arrested two women for allegedly smuggling ganja to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad via Vijayawada. Two women, in the age group of 30, were arrested at Sher Mohammad Pet Cross Road near Jaggayapeta on Tuesday.

The police also seized 15 kg of dry ganja and `5,000 cash from them. Acting on a tip-off, the Jaggayapeta police intercepted a bus and nabbed the two women.

During interrogation, the women admitted that they they procured ganja from Hyderabad and tried to smuggle it to Bhubaneswar and other cities. A case was registered against them under the NDPS Act and investigation is on.