Archer Surekha selected for World Cup

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: International archer from the city Vennam Jyothi Surekha, who is representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, has been selected for the Indian team in the compound women’s category for World Cup which begins from April.

The Archery Association of India conducted the selection trials at the Sports Authority Of India (SAI), Sonepat, Haryana for three days.Surekha has set a new national record in the ranking round by scoring 710/720 by breaking her own national record of 709/720 which she set last year.

She secured the first rank in the ranking round by scoring total points of 2808/2880. She won all the seven matches in the round-robin tournament held for the top eight archers and got selected in the first place.