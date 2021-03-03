Cluster University gets its first vice-chancellor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has appointed Professor DVR Sai Gopal of Sri Venkateswara University’s Department of Virology the first vice-chancellor of Cluster University, Kurnool for a term of four years. Orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday.

The Cluster University, the first of its kind in South India, was formed under the Centre’s Rashtriya Ucchatar Siksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme. It has three government colleges: Silver Jubilee Government College, K.V.R. Government College for Women (Autonomous) and Government Degree College for Men.

Foreign trade, e-commerce, advertising and sales management, export and import management, computer applications courses and MBA at Silver Jubilee College; research-oriented integrated five-year science courses at KVR College for Women; and library science, fashion technology and physical education courses at the Government Degree College for Men have been planned.