Focus on waste segregation at source: VMC chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed officials concerned to focus on waste segregation at source for effective implementation of solid waste management in the city. The civic chief on Tuesday inspected waste segregation at Ramachandra Nagar, SBI Colony, HB Colony, Eluru Road, BRTS Road and other parts of the city.

Speaking after inspecting the Excel Plant at Ajit Singh Nagar, Venkatesh said directions were given to the officials concerned to take steps for making the material recovery unit functional in a full-fledged manner.

He also reviewed the shifting of construction and demolition (C&D) waste from various parts of the city. The officials informed the civic chief that at present three tractors are shifting the C&D waste, generated in three administrative circles of the city, to the plant.

The civic chief told the officials to procure three more tractors for effective handling of C&D waste. He also sought the cooperation of public to enable the civic body to achieve the cleanest city tag.VMC chief medical officer for health Geeta Bai and other officials were present.