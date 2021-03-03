Three chain snatchers held, 104 grams of gold recovered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The police on Tuesday arrested three chain snatchers involved in a series of chain-snatching cases under Nuzvid, Agiripalli and Musunuru police station limits. The cops also recovered 104 grams of gold from them. The accused were identified as Karnam Sudhakar (25), Madugula Nani (26) and Puligadda Jagadish Babu from Eluru.

Nuzvid DSP B Sreenivasulu said the trio committed chain snatchings to fund their vices. The gang targeted lonely women and were involved in 10 chain snatchings in Krishna district alone. Cases were also registered against them in the past.

“The gang conducts a recce and prepares escape routes before striking. After snatching chains, they melt the gold ornaments with the help of traders in Eluru and sell the same in other shops,” the DSP explained. “During vehicle checks in Nuzvid, we noticed the trio going to Nuzvid on a bike without a number plate. The police seized two kg of ganja and a Pulsar bike from them,” he said.