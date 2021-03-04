‘Distribute voter slips to electors’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer JVN Subramanyam, who has been appointed election examiner for Krishna district, has directed officials concerned to ensure timely distribution of photo voter slips and conduct polls in a transparent manner. Subramanyam on Wednesday inspected the command control room set up at the VMC administrative office here.

During his visit, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh informed the election examiner that election cell, media communication and monitoring cell (MCMC), complaint cell, help desk and single-window system were set up at the command control room in view of the municipal elections to be held in 64 divisions of the city on March 10.

Besides flying squad, static surveillance team and MCC team are also conducting surprise checks to prevent illegal flow of liquor and money and distribution of sarees. After examining the facilities at the command control room, Subramanyam expressed satisfaction.

Earlier, the election examiner inspected the offices of returning officers at Mutyalampadu and Gandhiji Municipal High School in One Town and verified the nomination withdrawals, ballot papers and distribution of statutory and non-statutory material.

