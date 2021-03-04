DWCRA stalls to be set up in all Shilparamams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The executive body of Shilparamam Development Society (SDS) which met at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday decided to make arrangements for setting up DWCRA stalls in Shilparamams across the State, said Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Rajat Bhargava.

Speaking after the meeting, Rajat Bhargava said that directions were given to officials concerned for drafting plans to make Shilparamam augment its revenue by setting up hotels, convention centres and complexes. Steps should be taken by the officials to take up projects in the lands owned by Shilparamam in public-private partnership mode. A detailed report in this regard will be submitted by the officials concerned in the next executive body meeting, he said.

During the course of meeting, the executive body has passed resolutions that include allocation of stalls for DRDA, APCO, Lepakshi and DWCRA groups to set up their stalls at the Shilparamam, which will be built by the SDS and handover them free of cost to DWCRA groups and on rental basis to DRDA, APCO and Lepakshi.

Approval was given for the master plans to set up new Shilparamams in Srikakulam and Anantapur, conduct account audit for the financial year 2019-20 and set up hotels in Shilparamams in Guntur, Kakinada, Kadapa and Anantapur.