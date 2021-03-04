Premium sub-registrar offices in Vijayawada, 3 other major cities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Waiting at the sub-registrar offices will not be taxing any more. Proposals have been made for setting up special (premium) sub-registrar offices with special amenities for people in important cities in the State.The premium sub-registrar offices will be set up in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Kurnool in the first phase. They will have refreshment facility and a waiting room.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, at a review meeting on registration and stamps department, said the functioning of sub-registrar offices will be further improved to ensure transparency.He directed the officials to take steps to achieve the target revenue fixed by the government for the department in each district. He also directed the officials to prepare proposals for a timeline fixed for implementing various services being offered to people. He said any laxity and delay will not be tolerated and disciplinary action will be taken against the officials responsible. He said performance of all zonal offices in the State will be reviewed every month.

Citizen services charter and timeline charter should be displayed prominently at the designated places at the sub-registrar offices. Details of the address and mobile number for receiving complaints from people should also be displayed on the notice board, he said.The Special Chief Secretary directed the officials to consider 25 cases filed by those who were not included in the panel list of the department promotion committee. All pending vigilance cases should be expedited, the officials told.

He also directed the officials to ensure speedy services under the Computer-aided Administration of Registration Department (CARD) project. He also reviewed the functioning of franking machines and the usage of new machines was demonstrated at the meeting.