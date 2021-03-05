Vijayawada East dogged by several problems

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Poor drainage system, sanitation, bad roads and stray dog menace are the major problems plaguing the residents of 4th, 8th, 14th and 18th divisions in East Assembly constituency of Vijayawada. Residents are demanding that the contestants of major political parties provide a permanent solution for their long-pending problems.

‘’Several arterial roads in the locality are dotted with potholes and it has become a herculean task for the motorists to navigate through pothole-ridden roads,’’ said K Veerabhadra Rao, a resident of Syam Nagar.

He said basic amenities are still a far cry in localities such as Siddhartha Nagar and Gayatri Nagar where there are several hotels, educational institutions and business establishments.

Traffic congestion, bad roads and flooding during monsoon are some of the issues that residents of Sanath Nagar have been grappling with for quite some time now. “It seems the civic body does not seem to have made any effort to improve the garbage disposal system in the locality. Garbage is dumped everywhere. There are no dustbins and no arrangements have been made for garbage collection,” said B Simhachalam, a resident of Sanath Nagar.

‘’We have complained many times to authorities in the area, but no action has been taken. At times, the garbage is burnt, causing a serious health concern,” said R Jagadeesh, a daily wage worker. “The burning garbage has caused respiratory problems for many people in our locality,” he added.