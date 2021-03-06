STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Senior citizens heave sigh of relief after vaccine jab

Turnout increasing with each passing day: Medical & health official

Published: 06th March 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

(L) 77-year-old Subash Chandra Bose and Radhakrishna (62) took a shot of Covid-19 vaccine at Giripuram PHC in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “It has been a tough time for all senior citizens, especially those who stay alone. But now that vaccination has reached our age group, we are heaving a sigh of relief, ” said 62-year-old Radha Krishna, who took the Covid-19 vaccine for the first time on Thursday.

Sharing his experience, 77-year-old Subhash Chandra Bose said, “I did not feel any inconvenience after taking the Covid-19 vaccine. We were told to sit in the observation room for 45 minutes after taking the shot. I was administered the Covishield vaccine.  I am quite alright after taking the vaccine. I request all senior citizens, and in fact, all citizens to take the Covid-19 vaccine whenever it will be made available for the respective age groups.”

About the registration, on the CoWIN website or the AarogyaSetu App for getting vaccinated, the beneficiaries were of the opinion that the officials should allow the senior citizens to visit the vaccinating centres and take help of the technical personnel. 

“We have our children at home and we got registered with their help. But the situation is not the same for all people of our age. Most children are either in different cities or abroad and since registration has to be done online, it is not possible without help. The government should appoint some ward volunteers who can visit door-to-door and help those who do not have any help at home for registration process or access to the internet or belong to the lower income groups,” Radha Krishna said.

Though the vaccination drive could not be started in most of the places across Andhra Pradesh on the very first day, the response, however has been quite good from the second day onwards, a medical and health department official said. “The turnout is not as much as we expected. But it is definitely increasing with each passing day,” the medical and health department official said.

