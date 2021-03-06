STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccination drive on at Railway Hospital

Published: 06th March 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Railway Hospital in Vijayawada has started vaccination drive for senior citizens and persons aged above 45 years with comorbities on Friday. 

A total of 55 people voluntarily got vaccinated at the hospital on the initial day of vaccination drive. A separate registration counter has been set up at Railway Hospital. Covishield Vaccine of Serum Institute of India, Pune is being used for vaccination of elders. 

The timings of vaccination will be from 10 am to 3 pm and people must carry their original Aadhar cards and Railway ID cards for vaccination.

Awareness for vaccination is must: Collector

The Collector on Friday said there was a need to create awareness of Covid-19 vaccination drive.  He held a meeting with UNICEF officials at his camp office.  He said that maintaining hand hygiene is the main factor for better health, especially for boys and girls. 

The officials need to spread more awareness regarding the vaccination drive as taking the vaccine dosage is safe. “The vaccine is being administered in 23 PHCs and UPHCs each, 47 private hospitals which are the network hospitals under YSR Aarogyasri scheme,” he said. 

