10 thatched houses gutted in Krishna district

Ten thatched houses were reduced to ashes in a major fire that broke out at Kummamuru village in Thotlavalluru mandal of Krishna district late Friday night.

Published: 07th March 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Ten thatched houses were reduced to ashes in a major fire that broke out at Kummamuru village in Thotlavalluru mandal of Krishna district late Friday night.  According to police, the incident happened around 1.30 am, when residents were in deep slumber. A fire broke out in a house and soon it spread to nine other houses. Twelve goats were burnt to death and a huge property loss was reported.

Fortunately, there were no casualties as the residents woke up to the screams of the locals and quickly evacuated the place. Preliminary investigation revealed that electrical short circuit triggered from an unauthorised power connection  taken from a transformer to provide electricity to the houses might be the reason behind the mishap. Thotlavalluru tahsildar K Venkata Sivayya visited the village on Saturday morning and distributed essential commodities to the victims.

