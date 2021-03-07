Notorious interstate thief held, 31 bikes recovered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Saturday arrested a notorious interstate thief and recovered 31 bikes and a Tata Ace vehicle worth Rs 20 lakh from him. The accused was identified as Pathuri Sai Sekhar (52), a native of Mantada village in Vuyyuru mandal of Krishna district.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu said after receiving several complaints of bike thefts in the city in the past few months, West Zone ACP V Hanumanth Rao constituted a six-member team to nab the offender.The Commissioner said the Sekhar after coming out of Rajahmundry Central Jail in June, 2020, again started stealing bikes. In all, Sai Sekhar has committed 61 thefts.

“During our investigation, we came to know that the accused has sold the stolen bikes to one K Ravi Teja Naik, a native of Lakshmipuram in Karampudi mandal of Guntur district. The buyer was also taken into custody,” the Commissioner said.