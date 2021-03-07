STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State government effects reshuffle of senior officers

 The State government on Saturday posted 1991 batch officer Madireddy Pratap as Director General, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, with immediate effect.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Saturday posted 1991 batch officer Madireddy Pratap as Director General, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, with immediate effect. 1991-batch officer Mohd Ahsan Reza was holding full additional charge of the post till now.Madireddy Pratap has been waiting for posting since July last after his transfer as the Vice-Chairman and MD of the APSRTC. He was transferred to the AP Special Battalion in July last. Soon after his transfer, Pratap addressed the media and made certain comments on the government.

The then Chief Secretary asked Pratap to report to the GAD till further orders, pointing out that he had violated service rules by making comments against the government. Pratap, who was waiting for posting since then, was posted as DG, Fire Services, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, the government transferred IFS officer Chiranjiv Choudhary from the post of Commissioner of Horticulture and posted him as the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Greenery and Afforestation in YSR Jagananna Housing Colonies, CAMPA, social forestry).

1992-batch officer SS Sreedhar, who was holding the post of  Additional PCCF (Budget & CAMPA), is posted as Commissioner of Horticulture in place of Chiranjiv Choudhary. Similarly, 1993 batch IFS officer Ramesh Kumar Suman was posted as Additional PCCF (Budget) in the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

