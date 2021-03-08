STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Problems aplenty for residents of Vijayawada Central constituency

Each locality has its own problems but indiscriminate dumping of waste in open plots, menace of stray dogs and mosquitoes are the common problems of residents.

Published: 08th March 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bumpy roads are the order of the day at Eluru Road in Vijayawada

Bumpy roads are the order of the day at Eluru Road in Vijayawada. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indiscriminate dumping of household waste in open plots and irrigation canals, bad shape of arterial roads, poor underground drainage system, stray dog menace and lack of development are the issues that are plaguing the residents of Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency.

Considered as one of the core areas of the city, the localities under the constituency include Satyanarayanapuram, Machavaram, Ajit Singh Nagar, Mutyalampadu, Ayodhya Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Devi Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Sri Nagar Colony and Pasuputhota.

Each locality has its own problems but indiscriminate dumping of waste in open plots, menace of stray dogs and mosquitoes are the common problems of residents. For instance, people have to pass through the dump yard at Ajit Singh Nagar by holding their breath due to unbearable stench. 

A 32-year-old Sk Khaleel, who runs a provisional store at the JNNURM Housing Complex at Ajit Singh Nagar, said the State government has taken measures to relocate the dumping yard from the locality. However, a major chunk of the garbage dumped in the yard was treated through a biomining project.

But, the civic body is still using some portion of the yard as a garbage transfer station to shift the waste to Pathapadu dumping yard. "We are appealing to the government to direct officials not to use the 30-acre land as a garbage transfer station and instead use it for some development purpose," Khaleel added.

Another major problem haunting the constituency is vacant lands in thickly populated residential areas like Gulabi Thota, Andhra Prabha Colony and Madhura Nagar, which are giving sleepless nights to the residents as they have become a safe haven for poisonous snakes and stray dogs.

 Though there is a construction and demolition waste treatment plant in the city, most of the residents still dump the waste in vacant plots. Ayodhya Nagar stands as a fine example. "Due to dumping of waste, vacant plots are becoming dumping yards. It's high time, the VMC wakes up and does something about it," says D Rajani, a resident of the locality.

She also pointed out that due to indiscriminate dumping of waste in Budameru Canal, it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. "Many residents suffered from vector-borne diseases last year. We shut all windows and doors to keep mosquitoes away. Unscientific approach in taking up anti-larval measures is the reason behind unchecked mosquito breeding," she added. 

Vijayawada Central

  • 2,69,211 Total no. of voters

  • 1,32,005 Male

  • 1,37,141 Female

  • 65 Belong to third gender

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Central Vijayawada Central residents
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp