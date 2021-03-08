Problems aplenty for residents of Vijayawada Central constituency

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indiscriminate dumping of household waste in open plots and irrigation canals, bad shape of arterial roads, poor underground drainage system, stray dog menace and lack of development are the issues that are plaguing the residents of Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency.

Considered as one of the core areas of the city, the localities under the constituency include Satyanarayanapuram, Machavaram, Ajit Singh Nagar, Mutyalampadu, Ayodhya Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Devi Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Sri Nagar Colony and Pasuputhota.

Each locality has its own problems but indiscriminate dumping of waste in open plots, menace of stray dogs and mosquitoes are the common problems of residents. For instance, people have to pass through the dump yard at Ajit Singh Nagar by holding their breath due to unbearable stench.

A 32-year-old Sk Khaleel, who runs a provisional store at the JNNURM Housing Complex at Ajit Singh Nagar, said the State government has taken measures to relocate the dumping yard from the locality. However, a major chunk of the garbage dumped in the yard was treated through a biomining project.

But, the civic body is still using some portion of the yard as a garbage transfer station to shift the waste to Pathapadu dumping yard. "We are appealing to the government to direct officials not to use the 30-acre land as a garbage transfer station and instead use it for some development purpose," Khaleel added.

Another major problem haunting the constituency is vacant lands in thickly populated residential areas like Gulabi Thota, Andhra Prabha Colony and Madhura Nagar, which are giving sleepless nights to the residents as they have become a safe haven for poisonous snakes and stray dogs.

Though there is a construction and demolition waste treatment plant in the city, most of the residents still dump the waste in vacant plots. Ayodhya Nagar stands as a fine example. "Due to dumping of waste, vacant plots are becoming dumping yards. It's high time, the VMC wakes up and does something about it," says D Rajani, a resident of the locality.

She also pointed out that due to indiscriminate dumping of waste in Budameru Canal, it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. "Many residents suffered from vector-borne diseases last year. We shut all windows and doors to keep mosquitoes away. Unscientific approach in taking up anti-larval measures is the reason behind unchecked mosquito breeding," she added.

Vijayawada Central