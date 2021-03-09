STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
36 women cops feted for meritorious service

SI M Preema attached to Kurnool Disha police station shot to fame after she registered 33 women-related cases such as dowry harassment, eve-teasing and others and completed investigation.

SI M Preema attached to Kurnool Disha PS receives award from the DGP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Reiterating that collective efforts of all police personnel will make Andhra Pradesh safe for women and other vulnerable sections of the society, DGP Gautam Sawang on Monday felicitated 36 women cops for their meritorious service. The DGP said the dedication shown by them in serving the public, brought a good name to the department and enhanced the image of the police in public. 

“Based on the reports submitted by the respective unit heads, we decided to felicitate the women cops on the occasion of International Women’s Day. These women police personnel have instilled confidence in people to come forward to file complaints at the police stations. The women cops have discharged their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication,” the DGP added. 

Award winners
SI M Preema attached to Kurnool Disha police station shot to fame after she registered 33 women-related cases such as dowry harassment, eve-teasing and others and completed investigation. Preema also prevented 25 child marriages and rescued abandoned children with the help of ICDS staff and ChildLine.

53-year-old ASI M Venkata Ramanamma prevented 15 child marriages. She has also been very active in spreading awareness on laws and Acts enacted for women and consequences of eve-teasing. She also played a crucial role in Operation Muskaan. 

26-year-old Sub-Inspector Lotti Deva Sudha attached to Kakinada Disha police station hit the headlines after she solved the rape case of a five-year-old girl in Kakinada a few months ago. The minor rape case triggered public outrage across the State. “The victim was in a state of shock for a few days. I also ensured that the charge sheet was filed in less than a month,” Sudha said.SI Jyothi and constable C Lakshmi Sunitha in Kadapa rehabilitated several child rape victims. 

