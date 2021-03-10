STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Candidates, aides bribed voters using digital wallets, says Vijayawada police 

The SP said elaborate arrangements were made at 140 wards in Pedana, Nuzvid, Tiruvuru and Nandigama, and 27 sensitive and 27 hypersensitive polling locations had been identified.

Published: 10th March 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Politicians and their aides in Vijayawada allegedly violated election law and adopted digital payment apps to bribe voters ahead of the urban local body elections on Wednesday. Many residents complained of corporator candidates distributing anywhere between `1,000 and `2,000 among the voters in an attempt to influence them.   

Admitting this, Vijayawada city police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu told TNIE that the police have received reports of some contestants distributing money online through various apps, and in night hours. He said 76 surveillance teams, 74 mobile parties and 12 model code of conduct teams were working to prevent the distribution of money and liquor. “Since online payments are considered a safe option, many are using digital wallets to bribe the electors. We are going to request the companies to monitor such digital transactions ranging between `2,000 and `10,000,” Sreenivasulu added. 

Meanwhile, the CP and Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu conducted review meetings on Tuesday with DSPs and other officials regarding the arrangements for the elections to be held at six locations in the district. Around 2,500 police personnel had been deployed on election duty, and special mobile parties, striking force teams and special striking teams were formed to ensure law and order during the polling. The police set up check posts at all entry points of the city to control the flow of liquor and money.The SP said elaborate arrangements were made at 140 wards in Pedana, Nuzvid, Tiruvuru and Nandigama, and 27 sensitive and 27 hypersensitive polling locations had been identified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp