Candidates, aides bribed voters using digital wallets, says Vijayawada police 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Politicians and their aides in Vijayawada allegedly violated election law and adopted digital payment apps to bribe voters ahead of the urban local body elections on Wednesday. Many residents complained of corporator candidates distributing anywhere between `1,000 and `2,000 among the voters in an attempt to influence them.

Admitting this, Vijayawada city police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu told TNIE that the police have received reports of some contestants distributing money online through various apps, and in night hours. He said 76 surveillance teams, 74 mobile parties and 12 model code of conduct teams were working to prevent the distribution of money and liquor. “Since online payments are considered a safe option, many are using digital wallets to bribe the electors. We are going to request the companies to monitor such digital transactions ranging between `2,000 and `10,000,” Sreenivasulu added.

Meanwhile, the CP and Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu conducted review meetings on Tuesday with DSPs and other officials regarding the arrangements for the elections to be held at six locations in the district. Around 2,500 police personnel had been deployed on election duty, and special mobile parties, striking force teams and special striking teams were formed to ensure law and order during the polling. The police set up check posts at all entry points of the city to control the flow of liquor and money.The SP said elaborate arrangements were made at 140 wards in Pedana, Nuzvid, Tiruvuru and Nandigama, and 27 sensitive and 27 hypersensitive polling locations had been identified.