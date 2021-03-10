Narrow escape for 20 students in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Twenty students of Oxford School had a narrow escape as the bus driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve and the vehicle plunged into a canal.

According to G Kondur police, the accident took place near a brick manufacturing unit at Kuntamukkala village under G Kondur police station limits around 8 am on Tuesday.

With the help of locals, five students, who suffered minor injuries, were admitted to a nearby government hospital. Later, they were discharged after administering first-aid.