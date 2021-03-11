STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP D Gautam Sawang lauds police for peaceful conduct of polls

Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang appreciated the efforts of police and other line departments for the smooth conduct of local body elections held across 13 districts in the State.

Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

In a press statement on Wednesday, the DGP said precautionary measures and coordination with other departments led to the conduct of municipal elections in a free and fair manner. He attributed the increased polling percentage to the peaceful environment created by the police department. 

“Though various forces tried to create panic, we have managed to conduct the polls in a peaceful manner. Identifying sensitive polling stations and elaborate security arrangements made a significant impact in curbing political violence,” the DGP observed. Sawang also mentioned that the police personnel won the hearts of people by helping senior citizens and disabled persons in exercising their franchise. “On the other hand, police succeeded in controlling violations which were comparatively less compared to 2014 polls,” he added. The DGP said that the enforcement drive against illegal liquor smuggling with the help of task force, special party police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) yielded positive results.

In Krishna district, police department made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections and reportedly took supporters of various political parties into custody for creating law and order disturbances at poling stations. Vijayawada Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu said the municipal corporation elections were held peacefully and the ballot boxes were shifted to strong rooms set up in various parts of the city. 

Kollu Ravindra stopped at polling booth
Former minister and senior TDP leader Kollu Ravindra was reportedly stopped for a while when he tried to visit a polling booth in 25th division in Machilipatnam. Arguments ensued between TDP leaders and police when they were stopped citing Section 144 of CrPC and election code. Not just TDP leaders, a few YSRC leaders were also taken into custody for violating election code as they barged into polling booths. In Gudivada, Pedana and Nuzvid, leaders of both ruling and Opposition parties engaged in heated arguments and attacked each other for trying to ‘influence’ voters

