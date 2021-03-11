One killed in wall collapse at railway under bridge in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 35-year-old man died and three others sustained injuries after a wall collapsed at a railway under bridge under construction at Madhura Nagar Railway Station in the city on Wednesday. The police identified the deceased as Tahinuddin, a construction labourer. The three injured persons were undergoing treatment at a local government hospital and their health condition is stable. According to railway officials, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm when four workers were at the site. “We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the collapse,” a senior SCR official said.

When informed about the wall collapse, police personnel from Satyanarayanapuram police station rushed to the spot. After carrying out rescue operations with the earthmover for 90 minutes, the police with the help of other workers at the construction site retrieved Tahinuddin’s body. The incident occurred when the RuB was being constructed for passengers to travel underneath the platform to reach the other side.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) and sent Tahinuddin’s body for post-mortem. Further investigation is on. Meanwhile, the CPM activists reached the spot and staged a protest demanding justice for the family of the deceased.