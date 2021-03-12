‘Elite’ liquor shops 10 times more profitable, says APSBCL

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sale in each ‘elite’ liquor store is 10 times more than that in a government-run wine shop, according to AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL). Though the government had planned to launch 100 elite shops, it could only open 12 due to non-availability of required space and other reasons.

An ‘elite’ shop is a spacious liquor mart spread over an area of 1,000-1,200 square feet. Customers are allowed to walk in and choose from a variety of brands. Official sources said: “The sale of liquor at an elite shop is around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per day against Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 at the wine store that existed in the location prior to the establishment of the elite shop. As per the government policy, the number of wine shops in the state should not increase.” Unlike wine shops, where mostly cheap liquor and a few premium brands are available, the walk-in outlets sell most brands, a reasons why many prefer them.

Stating that five-six more elite shops are set to be opened, the official said though the APSBCL received nearly 80 applications from building owners willing to give their premises on lease, they, however, rejected most of them for reasons such as the buildings having more space than required, etc.