First year Intermediate student hangs herself in Kankipadu hostel room

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A first year Intermediate student of a corporate college allegedly died by suicide at Punadipadu in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district on Wednesday night. According to police, D Lasya Sri (16) of Anantapur was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room.

On being alerted by the college management, a police team visited the hostel room and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The body was shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for postmortem. After the conduct of postmortem, the body was handed over to her parents. A case was registered. Kankipadu Station House Officer Y Durga Rao said the police are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the reason for her extreme step.

Having learnt about the Intermediate girl’s suicide, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

