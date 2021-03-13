STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

20 black spots identified in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate

A total of 1,796 road accidents were reported in the district last year and out of which two wheelers were involved in 34 per cent of the mishaps.

Published: 13th March 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

two wheelers bike accident road accident

Image used for representational purpose. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two-wheeler riders continue to be major trouble makers on Krishna district roads in 2020, according to the statistics released by the Transport Department. A total of 1,796 road accidents were reported in the district last year and out of which two wheelers were involved in 34 per cent of the mishaps. As many as 559 people lost their lives and 1,893 sustained injuries in the mishaps. 

According to a study conducted by the Transport Department, over 2,000 road accidents are reported in the district per annum on an average, killing 700 people and injuring 2,000. The study revealed that most of the accidents are reported between 6 am and 9 pm  due to overspeeding of vehicles, driving recklessly, driving under the influence of alcohol and due to sleeplessness of drivers. 

Keeping this in view, the RTA in association with the police department, has carried out a special drive and identified 20 major black spots in the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits and other parts of the district. After two-wheelers, 17 per cent of road accidents were reported involving drivers of four-wheelers, pick-up trucks and lorries. When it comes to fatalities, 85 per cent of the accidents  are reported involving people of 18 to 60 age group.

Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra told TNIE that every effort is being made to make the district roads accident-free. The main problem is that two-wheeler riders failed to realise the fact that they are the most vulnerable section on the road. “We have carried out a month long road safety awareness campaign between January 18 and February 18 to sensitise vehicle users on the road safety norms. Signal jumping, drunk driving, overspeeding, overloading, non-usage of helmets and seat belts and using mobile phones while driving are the major traffic violations,” the DTC said. 

The DTC further said that the Transport Department with the support of police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started placing signage boards about the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act at the 20 identified black spots and public places in the district for creating awareness among the public on road safety. Purendra also added that more number of barricades have been placed to control rash driving on the three National Highways passing through the district.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna district road accidents NHAI
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp