20 black spots identified in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two-wheeler riders continue to be major trouble makers on Krishna district roads in 2020, according to the statistics released by the Transport Department. A total of 1,796 road accidents were reported in the district last year and out of which two wheelers were involved in 34 per cent of the mishaps. As many as 559 people lost their lives and 1,893 sustained injuries in the mishaps.

According to a study conducted by the Transport Department, over 2,000 road accidents are reported in the district per annum on an average, killing 700 people and injuring 2,000. The study revealed that most of the accidents are reported between 6 am and 9 pm due to overspeeding of vehicles, driving recklessly, driving under the influence of alcohol and due to sleeplessness of drivers.

Keeping this in view, the RTA in association with the police department, has carried out a special drive and identified 20 major black spots in the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits and other parts of the district. After two-wheelers, 17 per cent of road accidents were reported involving drivers of four-wheelers, pick-up trucks and lorries. When it comes to fatalities, 85 per cent of the accidents are reported involving people of 18 to 60 age group.

Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra told TNIE that every effort is being made to make the district roads accident-free. The main problem is that two-wheeler riders failed to realise the fact that they are the most vulnerable section on the road. “We have carried out a month long road safety awareness campaign between January 18 and February 18 to sensitise vehicle users on the road safety norms. Signal jumping, drunk driving, overspeeding, overloading, non-usage of helmets and seat belts and using mobile phones while driving are the major traffic violations,” the DTC said.

The DTC further said that the Transport Department with the support of police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started placing signage boards about the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act at the 20 identified black spots and public places in the district for creating awareness among the public on road safety. Purendra also added that more number of barricades have been placed to control rash driving on the three National Highways passing through the district.

