Action plan to augment water supply in summer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the Rural Water Supply (RWS) Department to come up with a plan of action to meet the drinking water needs of people in villages during the summer months. In a review meeting with RWS officials at his camp office here on Friday, the Collector said that a total of 361 works have been awarded in the district under Jal Jeevan Mission and proposals to augment water supply have been prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 5.12 crore. Of the total 361 works awarded for the district, 318 are below Rs 5 lakh and they are scheduled to be completed by March 31.

Focus should be laid by the RWS officials on clearing the water beds in overhead water tanks and other works to ensure proper drinking water supply during the summer months, Imtiaz said, adding that the data of the household connections for drinking water supply should be uploaded online at regular intervals.

RWS Superintending Engineer Sainath and other officials attended the meeting.