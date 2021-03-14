Bankers to go on two-day stir from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the privatisation of banks, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to go on a two-day strike from Monday, said forum convenor B S Rambabu. In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Rambabu said the Centre’s decision to privatise the public sector banks will affect the savings of customers.

Highlighting the negative impact of the move, the forum convener said so far 2,000 branches of various nationalised banks had been shut down across the country. “Private banks cannot meet the financial needs of common man. As part of our agitation, a massive demonstration will be carried out in front of Indian Bank, BRTS Road on Monday. A similar protest will be held in front of Bank of Baroda near NTR University of Health Sciences on Tuesday,” Rambabu added.