UFBU to go on 2-day strike against bank privatisation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing privatisation of banks, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, has decided to take part in a two-day strike from Monday. In a statement here on Saturday, UFBU convenor BS Rambabu said the Centre’s move to privatise the public sector banks will affect the savings of the public.

Highlighting the negative impacts of the privatisation of banks, he said 2,000 branches of various nationalised banks were closed down across the country. Private banks cannot meet the financial needs of the common man. As part of the two-day strike, a massive demonstration will be staged at the Indian Bank branch on BRTS Road in the city on Monday. A demonstration will also be staged at Bank of Baroda near NTR University of Health Sciences on Tuesday, he said.