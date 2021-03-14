STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman booked for cheating parents

 Pedana police on Saturday registered a case against Malluri Lakshmi under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Published: 14th March 2021 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pedana police on Saturday registered a case against Malluri Lakshmi under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. In a complaint lodged with the police, her parents stated that their daughter cheated them. SI T Murali said Konda Brahmanandam (70) is living with his wife in the 21st ward in Pedana.

Their daughter Lakshmi was married to a businessman of Eluru in 1980. He alleged that Lakshmi and her husband who got land registered in their name by promising to take care of him in the old age, abandoned him. The couple are finding it difficult to make ends meet after being abandoned by their daughter. Lakshmi had stopped answering the phone calls of her father. Hence, the couple approached the police. “We summoned Lakshmi and her husband to appear before the investigating officer,” the SI said.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Comments

