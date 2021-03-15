6 farm workers killed, 8 injured in Krishna road accident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Six farm workers were killed and eight others injured when a speeding truck hit an auto at Gollapalli village in Nuzvid mandal of Krishna district on Sunday. The mishap occurred while 13 farm workers were returning home from Kanumolu village.

Five persons died on the spot and another succumbed to injures after being admitted to hospital. The deceased were identified as Vadithe Ashok, auto driver, Bhukya Nagaraju, Banavathu Sona, Barmavathi Baby, Bhukya Somili and Banavathu Nagu. All the victims belonged to Siddhartha Nagar Lion Thanda. The truck driver fled the scene after the mishap. A case was booked.

SI Ranjith said they have recorded the statements of injured. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of `5 lakh each for the victims. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed shock over the mishap