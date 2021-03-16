STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada markets flooded with mangoes 

King of Fruits mango has entered markets in Vijayawada a month before the season due to the early harvest.

Published: 16th March 2021 09:41 AM

mangoes

Mangoes (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  King of Fruits mango  has entered markets in Vijayawada a month before the season due to the early harvest. However, the early harvest of the fruit does not seem to affect mango lovers as the vendors have started doing brisk business. Many of them are exporting the fruits to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi and Rajasthan.  Traders from Northern States are offering more than Rs 1 lakh per tonne of mangoes. 

In Krishna district, mangoes are grown in 54,085 hectares in Mylavaram, Reddigudem, Agiripalli, Nuzvid, Musunuru, Vissannapeta, Chatrai, Gampalagudem, A Konduru and Tiruvuru mandals. A vendor Jampana Achyuth Rao said usually the mango season begins after the Ugadi. Due to early harvest, the fruit has arrived into the markets in the last week of February. This season, the Nuzvid variety of mango was the first to enter  the markets. 

Currently, mangoes are being purchased from farmers of Reddigudem, Adavinekkalam and A Konduru at discounted price. “We are expecting the Banginapalle variety to be affordable for the common man as the season progresses in the district,” he said.Recalling the loss incurred in the last season due to pandemic, Sk Nasarvalli, a farmer from Adivinekkalam said he transported around 100 tonnes of pickle mangoes to Hyderabad and Khammam a week ago. Earlier this year, the Pedda Rasalu variety hit the market and it has good demand from pickle makers.

With poor business due to pandemic, “I sold my produce to a pickle manufacturer for Rs 50 per kg against the actual price ranging between Rs 90 per kg. This season, I have sold the produce for Rs 80 per kg”, he said, adding that the price of the fruit may reach Rs 100 per kg by May.Assistant Director (Horticulture) Ch Srinivasulu told TNIE that the Banginapalli and Totapuri are two important varieties of mango crop in Krishna district. Due to early yield, the mango farmers in Nuzvid, Adavinekkalam and Vissannapeta have started exporting them to Mumbai and New Delhi. 

Informing about the initiatives taken by the department, he said the department is planning to organise buyer-seller meets during the last week of this month in Nuzvid. Also the department has supplied one crore fruit ripen covers to the farmers on subsidy price of 70 per cent so that insects do not get into the fruit, he said. 

Vijayawada Mango season
