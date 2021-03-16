STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC bags 36/44 divisions in East, Central segments in Vijayawada civic body elections

Published: 16th March 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The YSRC has not only managed to win a good number of seats in the VMC elections from Vijayawada West and Central Assembly segments, but managed to wrest a large chunk of seats in the East segment too, a seat won by the TDP.

Three Assembly segments—Vijayawada East, West and Central—come under the VMC limits and the West and Central are represented by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Brahmin Corporation chairperson Malladi Vishnu, while East is represented by TDP’s Gadde Rammohan Rao.

The YSRC has appointed Devineni Avinash elections as the in-charge for the East constituency. He changed to YSRC after losing Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) in Gudiwada Assembly segment in 2019 polls. In the VMC elections, the TDP, which won the polls in 2014, could get just 14 seats, while the YSRC was victorious in 49.

Interestingly, when the results are seen division-wise, the YSRC has bagged a decent number of seats from the East segment represented by the TDP.While the party could secure 19 of the 22 divisions in the West constituency represented by Vellampalli, it bagged 16 of the 21 in the Central represented by Malladi Vishnu and 14 of the 21 in East Constituency where Avinash is the in-charge of the constituency.

Avinash, in a bid to prove himself as an emerging leader, went around the divisions and ensured that the YSRC put up a decent performance in the constituency where the sitting MLA is from the TDP. According to reliable sources, Avinash reportedly proposed that the party appoint A Venkata Satyanarayana, who won from Division 18, to the deputy mayor post.  

Senior TDP corporators Jasti Sambasiva Rao (Division 4), Chennupati Usha Rani (Division 8) and Devineni Aparna (Division 10) were among the seven who won from the Vijayawada East segment. The first-time contenders are TDP mayor candidate Kesineni Swetha (Division 11), Chennupati Kanthi Sri (Division 9), P Sai Babu (Division 12) and M Venkata Prasad (Division 13). 
 

