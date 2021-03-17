Contestants take to social media

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A section of the TDP contestants who lost in the recent municipal elections took to social media to express ire against senior leaders, who were involved in internal disputes, and ignored to campaign on behalf of the contestants.In all, the TDP has won only 14 divisions out of the total 64, among them seven divisions are from Vijayawada East Assembly segment and the remaining are from Central and West segments, respectively.

After facing a severe debacle in the elections, a section of TDP contestants blamed the verbal dispute between MLC Buddha Venkanna, former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and MP Kesineni Srinivas Nani over Kesineni Swetha as the mayoral candidate from the TDP.However, the issue took a twist when TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu intervened and spoke with the leaders to work for the benefit the party. On Tuesday, a 4.35-minute video was uploaded in the social media featuring the heated arguments exchanged between Buddha Venkanna and TDP former corporator Y Ramaiah.

It may be noted Ramaiah’s wife Ramani contested from division 42 and lost to YSRC’s P Chaitanya Reddy with a margin of 1,822 votes. During their conversation, Ramani blamed disputes in the party as the reason for her defeat and announced that she along with her husband Ramaiah will resign from the party and move to Vizag. Similar is the case with another municipal poll contestant who blamed the TDP senior leaders for allotting him a seat in a YSRC stronghold division after denotification of divisions to 64 from 59