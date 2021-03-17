STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man sustains head injury during caste panchayat settlement, dies

Based on the complaint, the police booked a case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code.

Published: 17th March 2021 07:54 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old man was killed during a caste panchayat (settlement) at Ashok Nagar Colony of Nandigama town on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as K Ramayya (45) and the incident occurred when the caste heads were trying to resolve his extra marital affair disputes with his wife. 

According to Nandigama town police, the deceased Ramayya has been having an extramarital affair for the past six months and his wife came to know about it. When she broached the caste heads and family elders to resolve the issue, heated arguments ensued between the two groups—Ramayya and his wife’s relatives. Suddenly, one person Srikanth, a relative of Ramayya’s wife, threw a heavy wooden trunk on him from top of the building. Ramayya suffered severe head injury and collapsed and doctors pronounced brought dead when he rushed him to Nandigama government hospital.

Upon information, police reached the spot and took Srikanth and others into custody. Meanwhile, angry Ramayya’s relatives threw stones and set the vehicles on fire.  Based on the complaint, the police booked a case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

What took place in a nutshell

