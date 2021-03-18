Krishna sees surge in coronavirus cases, admin to launch special drive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With steady increase in Covid-19 cases in Jaggaiahpeta of Krishna district, the district administration has decided to conduct a special drive to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons, said Collector A Md Imtiaz.

The Collector on Wednesday said the district reported 186 cases in the last 10 days, of which 40 were from Jaggaiahpeta alone. A majority of infections were reported among six families which attended swimming classes together. Instructions were given to the swimming pool associations to suspend their operations. While the remaining cases were reported from the contacts of the person who reached the town from Kerala, he said and added that two additional doctors were deployed at Jaggaiahpeta government hospital to treat the infected persons.Imtiaz further said that Covid vaccination will be administered for all the households under Ibrahimpatnam and Poranki ward Secretariat limits as a pilot project.

“In January and February, the district registered single-digit Covid cases per day and the virus spread was contained effectively. However, this month, double-digit cases are being reported daily due to laxity shown by the public in following the social distancing, mask and santisation (SMS) practice,” the Collector said. Focus has also been laid on the private laboratories in Vijayawada as public are getting their samples tested for virus, he added.

Speaking about vaccination drive in the district, the Collector said that over one lakh Covid warriors were administered vaccine and no side effects were reported. “We are requesting the people above 60 years and those in the age bracket of 45-59 with comorbidities to come forward for vaccination. After 40 days of getting vaccinated, antibodies will be developed in the beneficiaries,” he said.