STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna sees surge in coronavirus cases, admin to launch special drive

District admin to hold spl drive to trace primary, secondary contacts of infected persons

Published: 18th March 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With steady increase in Covid-19 cases in Jaggaiahpeta of Krishna district, the district administration has decided to conduct a special drive to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons, said Collector A Md Imtiaz.

The Collector on Wednesday said the district reported 186 cases in the last 10 days, of which 40 were from Jaggaiahpeta alone. A majority of infections were reported among six families which attended swimming classes together. Instructions were given to the swimming pool associations to suspend their operations. While the remaining cases were reported from the contacts of the person who reached the town from Kerala, he said and added that two additional doctors were deployed at Jaggaiahpeta government hospital to treat the infected persons.Imtiaz further said that Covid vaccination will be administered for all the households under Ibrahimpatnam and Poranki ward Secretariat limits as a pilot project. 

“In January and February, the district registered single-digit Covid cases per day and the virus spread was contained effectively. However, this month, double-digit cases are being reported daily due to laxity shown by the public in following the social distancing, mask and santisation (SMS) practice,” the Collector said. Focus has also been laid on the private laboratories in Vijayawada as public are getting their samples tested for virus, he added.

Speaking about vaccination drive in the district, the Collector said that over one lakh Covid warriors were administered vaccine and no side effects were reported. “We are requesting the people above 60 years and those in the age bracket of 45-59 with comorbidities to come forward for vaccination. After 40 days of getting vaccinated, antibodies will be developed in the beneficiaries,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh coronavirus Krishna coronavirus
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp