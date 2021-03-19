Two sustain burns in Durga temple kitchen mishap

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons sustained burns in an accident reported at the kitchen shed of Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Thursday. According to officials, at 8:40 am, a huge vessel filled with boiling ghee meant for preparing Laddu Prasadam was kept on a stove. Suddenly, the gas pipeline melted near a point and the huge vessel fell spilling boiling ghee.

One of the temple outsourcing staffers, Narayana’s eye and a devotee’s thigh were burnt. The temple officials rushed the duo to Safe Hospitals for treatment. At present, the health condition of the duo is stable. On receiving information, One Town CI P Venkateswarulu along with fire safety personnel reached the spot and examined the kitchen shed to ascertain the reason for the accident. Temple EO MV Suresh Babu also inspected the spot.

