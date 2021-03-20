Coromandel launches new fertiliser brand GROSHAKTI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coromandel International Ltd has been serving farming community by providing best quality and new technology fertilisers to farmers since 1961.

As part of enhancing productivity of crops and quality yields, Coromandel has been providing micronutrients, fertigation grades, customised crop grades and nutrient-based pure organic fertilisers which can improve fertiliser use efficiency and soil health.

The Coromandel International Ltd launched its new fertiliser brand GROSHAKTI at Hotel Novotel in Vijayawada on Friday. Murugappa Group executive vice-chairman Arun Alagappan, Coromandel managing director Sameer Goel, president & business head Sankara Subramanian, executive vice-president Kalidas Pramanik, vice-president GV Subba Reddy, Sr.AVP KS Satyanarayana and RBH Chakravarthy were also present. Coromandel felicitated a few innovative farmers on the occasion.