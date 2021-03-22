STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 staff members of Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple reshuffled

Focusing on the irregularities in the sanitation department, Suresh Babu has posted sanitation inspector T Rajanipriya to look after sanitation works both uphill and downhill.

Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple

Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a  major reshuffle, Kanaka Durga temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu has transferred 11 staff in order to streamline temple administration. The EO has transferred majority of staff working in saree auction section, prasadam counter section, sanitation wing, protocol section, IT and security system wings owing to allegations of corruption. 

It may be noted that the ACB sleuths conducted raids at the Kanaka Durga temple for three days in February and found irregularities in various wings.Based on the report submitted by the ACB, Endowments Special Commissioner P Arjuna Rao suspended 15 temple staff, including five superintendent rank officers, charging them with committing irregularities and causing loss to the temple exchequer to the tune of crores of rupees.

According to the transfer order, the EO has transferred superintendent KV Durga Prasad and IT technician P Harish to the darshan ticket counters and to run the helpline number in addition to their regular duties.

Superintendent Y Hema Durgamba will monitor adopted temples and accounts of darshan tickets and assistant engineer P Lakshmitha, who was relieved from special paid pujas section, has been transferred to the engineering department. 

Focusing on the irregularities in the sanitation department, Suresh Babu has posted sanitation inspector T Rajanipriya to look after sanitation works both uphill and downhill. The order reads that record assistant V Umashankar has been transferred to Arjitha Seva counter and senior assistant MV Ramana Kumar has been transferred to photo sales counter from the protocol section. 

Other employees working in departments such as security, saree auction and prasadam counters were also transferred. “The staff were reshuffled as there were several complaints of corruption and dereliction of duty against them,” executive officer Suresh Babu told TNIE.

