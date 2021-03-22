STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20-year-old youth held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Krishna district

On March 2, when the girl’s parents left home for work, Sivaji allegedly barged into the house and raped her. 

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Penamaluru police arrested a 20-year-old youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl on Sunday. Following a complaint filed by the girl's parents that the accused Tummidi Sivaji barged into their house and molested their daughter, police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested him. 

According to Penamaluru CI M Satyanarayana, the victim, a Class IX student, is living with her parents in Tadigadapa. The youth resides in her neighbourhood. Sivaji befriended the girl through common friends and threatened to commit suicide if she does not accept his love. 

The girl's parents warned Sivaji not to disturb their daughter’s life. On March 2, when the girl’s parents left home for work, Sivaji allegedly barged into the house and raped her. When the girl complained of severe stomach pain, parents took her to a private hospital where she narrated them about Sivaji's assault. "Based on a complaint and girl’s statement, we arrested Sivaji," the CI said.

Krishna district Andhra Pradesh rape Penamaluru
Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

