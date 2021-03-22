20-year-old youth held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Penamaluru police arrested a 20-year-old youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl on Sunday. Following a complaint filed by the girl's parents that the accused Tummidi Sivaji barged into their house and molested their daughter, police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested him.

According to Penamaluru CI M Satyanarayana, the victim, a Class IX student, is living with her parents in Tadigadapa. The youth resides in her neighbourhood. Sivaji befriended the girl through common friends and threatened to commit suicide if she does not accept his love.

The girl's parents warned Sivaji not to disturb their daughter’s life. On March 2, when the girl’s parents left home for work, Sivaji allegedly barged into the house and raped her. When the girl complained of severe stomach pain, parents took her to a private hospital where she narrated them about Sivaji's assault. "Based on a complaint and girl’s statement, we arrested Sivaji," the CI said.