Two former Maoists from Telangana held at Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two former Maoists from Telangana were reportedly taken into custody by the State police on Sunday afternoon. According to sources, the sleuths of State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) picked up two former Maoists Varanasi Subramanyam and Paladugu Vijayam when they arrived at the Vijayawada railway station.

Acting on a tip-off that the former Maoists would be arriving at the railway station, the SIB team kept a watch and took them into custody around 2 pm on Sunday. Though they were earlier active in Telangana area committee, they joined mainstream after getting disillusioned with the Maoist ideology.

Meanwhile, Telangana civil liberty organisation has condemned police high-handedness and demanded the release of former Maoists.