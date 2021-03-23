STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake Anti-Corruption Bureau cop dupes 'tainted' official of Rs 1 lakh in Krishna district

After the fraudster switched off his phone and could not be reached, the complainant realised that they had been cheated and approached the Pedana police.

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pedana police on Monday said they received a complaint against an unidentified man extorting money in the name of DSP Sarath Kumar of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). 

The person allegedly promised the complainant's brother, who is himself an accused in a graft case, of doing an official favour to him for which the former demanded Rs 3 lakh and accepted Rs 1 lakh as the token amount. 

After the fraudster switched off his phone and could not be reached, the complainant realised that they had been cheated and approached the Pedana police. According to Sub-Inspector Murali, the incident took place three days ago when the accused made a phone call to the complainant, Batchu Venkata Subba Rao, brother of Panchayat Raj Assistant Engineer (AE) Batchu Prasad. Both Prasad and Venkata Subba Rao are residents of Modumudi village in Avanigadda mandal. 

The accused introduced himself as DSP Sarath Kumar stationed in the ACB’s Krishna district office, and promised the brothers that he would help them in cancellation of judicial remand pertaining to the case filed against Prasad.

The ACB officials arrested Panchayat Raj AE Batchu Prasad on Thursday after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe for sanctioning a pending bill. When the brothers came to the court on Monday, the judge sent Prasad on judicial remand for two weeks.

"After the judge's orders, the brothers realised that they were cheated and the person was an imposter. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and we are tracing the imposter with the help of the phone number that was used to establish contact, and the bank account number in which Rs 1 lakh was deposited," the SI added.

Responding to the incident, the ACB officials urged the public not to believe if one makes such claims, and wanted them to report the incident.

